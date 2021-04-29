Tri Aditya

Landing Page Social Media

Tri Aditya
Tri Aditya
  • Save
Landing Page Social Media landing page design web design websites 2021 website design popular shot popular trend landing page landingpages landing design landingpagedesign landingpage website branding design2021 uiux design ux ui
Download color palette

Hello Creative Folks 👋
Hope you are doing well. Today I would like to share my recent project for the "Landing Page Social Media" Landing page.
--------------------------------------------------------------
I tried to make an app that is minimal, modern, and easy to use without any distractions.
----------
Design - Figma
--------------------------------------------------------------

💬 Do you have any projects that you need to get going?
Contact me:
✉️ kangadit.dev@gmail.com
-----------
Welcome to follow me on https://www.instagram.com/kangadit._
--------------------------------------------------------------

🙏 Thanks For Watching

💻 Happy Designing

Tri Aditya
Tri Aditya

More by Tri Aditya

View profile
    • Like