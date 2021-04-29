🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hello Creative Folks 👋
Hope you are doing well. Today I would like to share my recent project for the "Landing Page Social Media" Landing page.
--------------------------------------------------------------
I tried to make an app that is minimal, modern, and easy to use without any distractions.
----------
Design - Figma
--------------------------------------------------------------
💬 Do you have any projects that you need to get going?
Contact me:
✉️ kangadit.dev@gmail.com
-----------
Welcome to follow me on https://www.instagram.com/kangadit._
--------------------------------------------------------------
🙏 Thanks For Watching
💻 Happy Designing