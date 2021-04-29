Tomasz Biernat

From Sketch to 3D Model with Paul Sherstobitoff

From Sketch to 3D Model with Paul Sherstobitoff logo details illustration design biernat lettering procreate sketch 3d
🇺🇸 | From Sketch to 3D Model
amazing collaboration with 3D Master - Paul Sherstobitoff - 3D Illustration

Behance:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/114494989/S3D-a-Collaboration

Instagram - @paulxyz3d

Posted on Apr 29, 2021
