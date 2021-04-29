Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Moeez Ahmed

Mydas branding

Moeez Ahmed
Moeez Ahmed
  • Save
Mydas branding branddesign bestlogo behance project presentation creativeart moeez corporate branding professional logo minimalist logo clean design styleguide booklet design visual identity branding corporate identity brochure logo branding and identity booklet website design
Download color palette

If your business needs a distinctive brand identity, that’s what I sell.

Here is the link to the full project:
https://bit.ly/3gvLNd6
Please do not forget to appreciate and comment 🙂

Moeez Ahmed
Moeez Ahmed

More by Moeez Ahmed

View profile
    • Like