Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mustafa Mahmoud

Grova Music

Mustafa Mahmoud
Mustafa Mahmoud
  • Save
Grova Music website design web website soundcloud spotify music branding app xd design creative product design design ux ui
Download color palette

Hello guys!👋

I want to share my last design, what do you think? 🤔
Press "L" if you love it.

Mustafa Mahmoud
Mustafa Mahmoud

More by Mustafa Mahmoud

View profile
    • Like