Logo design for Bold – a film production house based in Dubai; with experience in tricky action, car commercials, explosions and aerial coordination. Customers are production agencies from all around the world that has projects with a complicated shoot that needs full attention. Some competitors are Déjà vu, Big Kahuna, Filmworks, Truffle, Good People and Boomtown. Bold is equivalent with: Fearless, Trusted and Experienced.

I wanted to capture the bold and fearless feeling in the branding. After exploring many different routes – from aggressive brush pen lettering to more abstract futuristic type, we finally landed in a clean and bold option. The chosen option incorporates the frame concept – where you put your hands in front of your view to frame/crop your image before start taking pictures or filming. The logo is stylish and clean, but at the same time also strong and memorable. As every well-crafted logo shall be, the Bold logo is easy to recognize even in cost-effective one colour print. The shorter monogram version works well for social media & other small size places.