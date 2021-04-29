Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Björn Berglund

Logo design for Bold

Björn Berglund
Björn Berglund
Logo design for Bold frame logo black and white wordmark logo symbol contemporary logo movie production film production film logo simplistic logo modern logo clean logo logotype logodesigners logo design logodesigner logodesign bold branding
Logo design for Bold – a film production house based in Dubai; with experience in tricky action, car commercials, explosions and aerial coordination. Customers are production agencies from all around the world that has projects with a complicated shoot that needs full attention. Some competitors are Déjà vu, Big Kahuna, Filmworks, Truffle, Good People and Boomtown. Bold is equivalent with: Fearless, Trusted and Experienced.

I wanted to capture the bold and fearless feeling in the branding. After exploring many different routes – from aggressive brush pen lettering to more abstract futuristic type, we finally landed in a clean and bold option. The chosen option incorporates the frame concept – where you put your hands in front of your view to frame/crop your image before start taking pictures or filming. The logo is stylish and clean, but at the same time also strong and memorable. As every well-crafted logo shall be, the Bold logo is easy to recognize even in cost-effective one colour print. The shorter monogram version works well for social media & other small size places.

Björn Berglund
Björn Berglund
Effective Beauty™
