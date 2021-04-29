Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
GraffersID

UI/ UX for Family Tracker App: FamSafe

GraffersID
GraffersID
  • Save
UI/ UX for Family Tracker App: FamSafe app ux ui
Download color palette

With lockdown imposed worldwide, it was impossible to stay together as a family. The Founders of the family tracker app wanted to help people across the globe stay connected to their family and aware of the family status. GraffersID helped them in building simple and clear UIUX design with important details mentioned in the first screen itself

View all tags
Posted on Apr 29, 2021
GraffersID
GraffersID

More by GraffersID

View profile
    • Like