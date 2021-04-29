Dmytro Svientukhovskyi

Website for Kyiv font. Concept.

Dmytro Svientukhovskyi
Dmytro Svientukhovskyi
Hire Me
  • Save
Website for Kyiv font. Concept. web design web animation typography design website ui
Website for Kyiv font. Concept. web design web animation typography design website ui
Download color palette
  1. 1.mp4
  2. 2.png
  3. 3.png

UI concept of a website for the presentation of the Kyiv font.

The full version of the project is here:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/116466901/Website-for-Kyiv-font-Concept-Download-free

Press L 💙 if you like it and let me know what you think in the comment! Thanks!

Interested in working with me? dimon14071991@gmail.com

Instagram: www.instagram.com/uiux_svientukhovskyi

1
Rebound of
Website for Kyiv font. Concept.
By Dmytro Svientukhovskyi
View all tags
Posted on Apr 29, 2021
Dmytro Svientukhovskyi
Dmytro Svientukhovskyi
UI/UX | Product designer
Hire Me

More by Dmytro Svientukhovskyi

View profile
    • Like