Anastasiya Mathiesen
Design Team@IBM Client Innovation Center

IBM CIC | Corona (COVID-19) Passport

Anastasiya Mathiesen
Design Team@IBM Client Innovation Center
Anastasiya Mathiesen for Design Team@IBM Client Innovation Center
  • Save
IBM CIC | Corona (COVID-19) Passport ibm ios app design mobile app mobile ui healthcare passport wallet covid corona interface ui design health sketch ui
IBM CIC | Corona (COVID-19) Passport ibm ios app design mobile app mobile ui healthcare passport wallet covid corona interface ui design health sketch ui
IBM CIC | Corona (COVID-19) Passport ibm ios app design mobile app mobile ui healthcare passport wallet covid corona interface ui design health sketch ui
IBM CIC | Corona (COVID-19) Passport ibm ios app design mobile app mobile ui healthcare passport wallet covid corona interface ui design health sketch ui
Download color palette
  1. corporate.jpg
  2. dark Copy.jpg
  3. dark.jpg
  4. dark Copy 2.jpg

Hello Dribbblers 👋

Presenting the Client Innovation Center's bid for a digital mobile COVID-19 passport.


Work created by Eva-Maria Faergemann and myself.
https://dribbble.com/evamariaIBM-CIC/about

Design Team@IBM Client Innovation Center
Design Team@IBM Client Innovation Center

More by Design Team@IBM Client Innovation Center

View profile
    • Like