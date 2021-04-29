Trending designs to inspire you
KUKU is an expression that is used very often in #Kosovo 😳 It’s used to describe the feeling of worry, but also excitment, anger, happiness, joy, sadness, it’s related to almost every feeling and we tried to express this mix of feelings with this type of movement.
Check our full series of animated words in Kosovar & Albanian
