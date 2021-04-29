Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Music Podcast APP

Music Podcast APP
Hey Dribbblers🔥
 Here’s my new shot for a Podcasts App.

Podcasts are a great way to build a genuine connection with your audience. Instead of the fractured connection you make through social media, podcasts allow you to engage the audience with unique long-form content. Podcasts are more convenient than blog posts; people can listen to podcasts while driving, working out, or just doing chores around the house.

What do you think about Playme? Feel free to share a couple of thoughts.

Thank you for watching & stay tuned for more shots.

Posted on Apr 29, 2021
