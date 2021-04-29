Music Podcast APP

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hey Dribbblers🔥
Here’s my new shot for a Podcasts App.
Podcasts are a great way to build a genuine connection with your audience. Instead of the fractured connection you make through social media, podcasts allow you to engage the audience with unique long-form content. Podcasts are more convenient than blog posts; people can listen to podcasts while driving, working out, or just doing chores around the house.
What do you think about Playme? Feel free to share a couple of thoughts.
