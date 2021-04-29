Ilya Boyko

Mutant Killer II

Ilya Boyko
Ilya Boyko
Hire Me
  • Save
Mutant Killer II hero dangerous comics killer mutant monster bright characterdesign color illustration character
Mutant Killer II hero dangerous comics killer mutant monster bright characterdesign color illustration character
Mutant Killer II hero dangerous comics killer mutant monster bright characterdesign color illustration character
Download color palette
  1. 14.jpg
  2. 14-2.jpg
  3. 14-3.jpg

Guys, today I’d like to announce a cool series of posts! Recently I’ve been sorting out the drawings of my childhood and found a set of characters. The idea of characters was quite well, but as I child I had a lack of skills (in contrast with enthusiasm).

I recall how I was developing the series, how I was dividing the characters into the good and the evil ones. That fascinated me.

And apparently, it still does, as I decided to remake my illustrations!
I’ll start with the guy who’s called the Mutant Killer II.

Ilya Boyko
Ilya Boyko
illustrator
Hire Me

More by Ilya Boyko

View profile
    • Like