Guys, today I’d like to announce a cool series of posts! Recently I’ve been sorting out the drawings of my childhood and found a set of characters. The idea of characters was quite well, but as I child I had a lack of skills (in contrast with enthusiasm).

⠀

I recall how I was developing the series, how I was dividing the characters into the good and the evil ones. That fascinated me.

⠀

And apparently, it still does, as I decided to remake my illustrations!

I’ll start with the guy who’s called the Mutant Killer II.