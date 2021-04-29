Hello Friends,

Here is another work of mine.

An eagle with a book.

This is an unused logo design.

Tell me about your opinion.

Thank You.

If you want this:

Download from templatemonster:

https://www.templatemonster.com/logo-templates/the-wise-academy-academic-logo-template-183691.html?_gl=1*4bilc3*_ga*MTAxNTc5MDE5LjE2MjA3Mzg1NjQ.*_ga_FTPYEGT5LY*MTYyMDc3Njk1NC40LjEuMTYyMDc3NzE5NS41OA..&_ga=2.3124528.1084306282.1620738564-101579019.1620738564