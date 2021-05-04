SYOTC Gritty Grassroots Baksetball Identity Design

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
The people at SYOTC are expert content creators, showcasing basketball’s, gritty grassroots, and its culture. Their mission is to create all sorts of content for “hoop heads” by highlighting the stories of basketball players and the people in the business who came from humble beginnings and are now on top.