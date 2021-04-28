Cheerful horned monster.

A bright illustration of a sitting cheerful monster, made in a cartoon style. Positive and unique design. Children's bright illustration. Use the product for printing on clothing, accessories, party decorations, labels and stickers, kids room decoration, invitation cards, scrapbooking, kids crafts, diaries and more.

-------------------------------------------

EPS_10, SVG, JPG, PNG file transparent with a resolution of 300 dpi, 15000 X 15000.

-------------------------------------------

Creative Market: https://crmrkt.com/W0DGXW

Design Bundles: https://designbundles.net/keno-shop/1339751-cheerful-horned-monster

Thehungry Jpeg: https://thehungryjpeg.com/product/3910962-cheerful-horned-monster

Graphic River: https://graphicriver.net/item/cheerful-horned-monster/32354210

ArtStation: https://www.artstation.com/a/5442567

Template Monster: https://www.templatemonster.com/vectors/cheerful-horned-monster-vector-182844.html