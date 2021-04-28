Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Andrey KENO

Cheerful horned monster

Andrey KENO
Andrey KENO
  • Save
Cheerful horned monster icon crazy cheering funny halloween silly design cheerful goofy cute ghost character troll alien isolated vector illustration cartoon character cartoon monster
Download color palette

Cheerful horned monster.
A bright illustration of a sitting cheerful monster, made in a cartoon style. Positive and unique design. Children's bright illustration. Use the product for printing on clothing, accessories, party decorations, labels and stickers, kids room decoration, invitation cards, scrapbooking, kids crafts, diaries and more.
-------------------------------------------
EPS_10, SVG, JPG, PNG file transparent with a resolution of 300 dpi, 15000 X 15000.
-------------------------------------------
Creative Market: https://crmrkt.com/W0DGXW
Design Bundles: https://designbundles.net/keno-shop/1339751-cheerful-horned-monster
Thehungry Jpeg: https://thehungryjpeg.com/product/3910962-cheerful-horned-monster
Graphic River: https://graphicriver.net/item/cheerful-horned-monster/32354210
ArtStation: https://www.artstation.com/a/5442567
Template Monster: https://www.templatemonster.com/vectors/cheerful-horned-monster-vector-182844.html

Andrey KENO
Andrey KENO

More by Andrey KENO

View profile
    • Like