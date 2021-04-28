Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
João Araujo

1:1 Meetings App

João Araujo
João Araujo
Hire Me
  • Save
1:1 Meetings App 1:1s performance management human resources 1on1s saas design saas app webpage meeting app meetings ux design ui design
1:1 Meetings App 1:1s performance management human resources 1on1s saas design saas app webpage meeting app meetings ux design ui design
1:1 Meetings App 1:1s performance management human resources 1on1s saas design saas app webpage meeting app meetings ux design ui design
1:1 Meetings App 1:1s performance management human resources 1on1s saas design saas app webpage meeting app meetings ux design ui design
Download color palette
  1. 1.png
  2. 2.png
  3. 3.png
  4. 4.png

This is my concept for a 1:1 Meetings app. I took Small Improvements and Qulture.Rocks as benchmarks.

A WIP prototype can be found at https://www.figma.com/proto/jhYGXcApj1SzadOTAg4Uzu/1-1s-Meetings-App?page-id=2%3A607&node-id=2%3A622&viewport=966%2C613%2C0.19833987951278687&scaling=min-zoom

Hope you enjoy :)

João Araujo
João Araujo
Filling empty canvases with passion / From 🇧🇷
Hire Me

More by João Araujo

View profile
    • Like