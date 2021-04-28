Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Rama Dharma

News Dashboard

Rama Dharma
Rama Dharma
  • Save
News Dashboard uidesigner ux webdesign website newsweb uiuxdesigner uiuxdesign uiux uidesign ui simpleui minimal
Download color palette

AYOO SUPPP!
This is my exploration about News Homepage,
I use simple design and fun colour
I hope you like it,
If you like hit the "L"
.
Thanks for coming
.
See me at :
IG : https://www.instagram.com/garage.rama/

Rama Dharma
Rama Dharma

More by Rama Dharma

View profile
    • Like