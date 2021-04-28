Amelia Dita Handayani
Pixelz Studio

Archi - Interior Design Landing Page Exploration

Amelia Dita Handayani
Pixelz Studio
Amelia Dita Handayani for Pixelz Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
Archi - Interior Design Landing Page Exploration decoration homeliving architecture property clean elegant branding logbook minimalist flat ui ux design interior
Archi - Interior Design Landing Page Exploration decoration homeliving architecture property clean elegant branding logbook minimalist flat ui ux design interior
Download color palette
  1. Archi - Interior Design Landing Page Exploration 2.png
  2. Archi - Interior Design Landing Page Exploration.png

Hi Everyone!
Hope you guys have a good day ✨
--

This is my new exploration for Interior Design Landing Page, Hope you like it 🤍

--
Open for Project / Collaboration, drop your message at
ameliadita.ad@gmail.com
--

Feel free to share your thoughts on the comment section.

Show some love by pressing “L”, and save it for later inspirations

Follow Pixelz Studio for more cool stuff.

======================
We are available to work on your awesome projects, drop your business inquiry to :

✉️ E-mail : hello@pixelz.studio
💬 Skype : Connect with us

======================
Pixelz.studio || Instagram || UI8 Store || Creative Market

Pixelz Studio
Pixelz Studio
Hire Us

More by Pixelz Studio

View profile
    • Like