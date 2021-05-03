Lisa Champ
Untitled Era

Deck of Robots Cards

Lisa Champ
Untitled Era
Lisa Champ for Untitled Era
Deck of Robots Cards packaging print stellar factory space games robot playing card monoline illustration halftone
Download color palette
  1. deckofrobots-square-crop-cards-2.jpg
  2. deckofrobots-square-crop-cards-5.jpg
  3. deckofrobots-square-crop-cards-3.jpg
  4. deckofrobots-square-crop-cards-7.jpg
  5. deckofrobots-square-crop-cards-6.jpg
  6. deckofrobots-square-crop-cards-8.jpg
  7. deckofrobots-square-crop-cards.jpg

Playing cards from the Deck of Robots deck designed with Stellar Factory. Each of the face cards and aces features a unique robot doing a task. The concept was that all of these robots work in Stellar Factory’s game factory and have a unique job. The aces show the creation of the games. The Jacks are the game testers. The queens run the warehouse/packaging. The kings ship the games out.
The obvious challenge here was designing all the robots to be symmetrical but making sure the illustrations were interesting and unique. While each set of four J’s Q’s and K’s use the same robot, there are expressions and details on their faces that make them feel different as well.
The deck is available on Stellar Factory's website and on Amazon.
Illustration and Design by Lisa Champ @redhalftone
Product photography by Mike Banom @mikebanom
Creative Direction by Matt Sisson @mathewsisson.

