Nela Rosdiana 🕊️
Vektora

Aleena - Personal Portofolio Landing Page

Nela Rosdiana 🕊️
Vektora
Nela Rosdiana 🕊️ for Vektora
Hire Us
  • Save
Aleena - Personal Portofolio Landing Page portofolio freelancer website product designer freelancer bussiness ui pink clean website portofolio landing page personal portofolio landing page web design portofolio website personal website clean design uiux ui design ui
Aleena - Personal Portofolio Landing Page portofolio freelancer website product designer freelancer bussiness ui pink clean website portofolio landing page personal portofolio landing page web design portofolio website personal website clean design uiux ui design ui
Download color palette
  1. Desktop - 3.png
  2. Desktop - 2.png

Hi, Mates!

I'm back with new design exploration! This exploration is about personal portofolio landing page. A website to display your personal portofolio and impressed your future clients.

Gimme love if you guys like it. Share your thought on the comment section below. Cheers!

We are available for new projects
📫 Email : hello@vektora.studio
🎯 Skype : Keep in touch
😀 Instagram : vektora.studio
🛍️ Ui8 : Vektora Shop

Vektora
Vektora
Hire Us

More by Vektora

View profile
    • Like