Ahmad Sulaiman
Plainthing Studio

Dana - Finance Dashboard UI

Ahmad Sulaiman
Plainthing Studio
Ahmad Sulaiman for Plainthing Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
Dana - Finance Dashboard UI transactions bank product design finance fintech ui ux web design web app dashboad overview platform dashboard design
Dana - Finance Dashboard UI transactions bank product design finance fintech ui ux web design web app dashboad overview platform dashboard design
Dana - Finance Dashboard UI transactions bank product design finance fintech ui ux web design web app dashboad overview platform dashboard design
Dana - Finance Dashboard UI transactions bank product design finance fintech ui ux web design web app dashboad overview platform dashboard design
Download color palette
  1. Dashboard 1.png
  2. Dana_White.png
  3. Dana_Dark.png
  4. Dashboard Dark.png

Hey fellas! 👏

Another exploration design I made about financial dashboards. Here I use a classic elegant design, which combines classic colors with modern styles. Hope you all enjoy this, thank you!

Feel free to leave feedback and don't forget to press (L)
-----------------------
Wanna collaborate with us? Shoot your business inquiry to plainthingstudio@gmail.com

Plainthing.studio | Vicolo | Ui8 | Youtube | Behance

Plainthing Studio
Plainthing Studio
Beautiful design meets animation, exclusive on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Plainthing Studio

View profile
    • Like