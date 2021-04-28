Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
dody permana

La Gagliane font

dody permana
dody permana
  • Save
La Gagliane font font project sans serif modern font typeface typedesign luxury font beige aesthetic logo typography font type font display design branding
Download color palette

La Gagliane is beautiful sans serif font that look aesthetic and elegant. Perfect for Logo brand, advertisement, product packaging, social media post, clothing brand, magazine headers and many more

complete with

ligatures
alternates
regular
italic
icon
kerning
multilingual support

DOWNLOAD HERE
https://fontbundles.net/hishand-studio/1333120-la-gagliane-classic-modern-typeface

Shampoo mock up from

https://www.graphicsfuel.com/2018/09/dispenser-bottle-psd-mockup/

dody permana
dody permana

More by dody permana

View profile
    • Like