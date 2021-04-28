Zac Jacobson

House Of Asher

House Of Asher logo typography custom type logotype
Brand identity created for House of Asher, a kitchenware brand that meticulously selects beautifully and responsibly made kitchen products that stand the test of time. Christina, the founder, approaches cooking with reverence, as a meditative practice in patience, humility, and wonder. It’s through this process that has inspired the brand to carry products that suit this way of cooking.

The name of the brand inspired the look and feel, which Christina came up with from reading the book of Genesis. Jacob’s son, Asher, was blessed with rich food in which he would provide “delicacies for for a king”. It was thought of that his home was a place of welcoming; a place where no one was turned away and everyone was treated with the warmest hospitality. It’s in this meaning that has inspired the brand to use their profits to support reputable organizations making an impact in the area of food insecurity.

Posted on Apr 28, 2021
A graphic designer and illustrator based in Milwaukee, Wisc.
