Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ana Latincic

Countdown Timer

Ana Latincic
Ana Latincic
  • Save
Countdown Timer game ui countdown game countdown game 014 ui dailyuichallenge daily ui
Download color palette

For this one, I decided to make a countdown timer for an imaginary space game. Credits for the illustrations: vectorpouch / Freepik, pch.vector / Freepik, upklyak/ Freepik

View all tags
Posted on Apr 28, 2021
Ana Latincic
Ana Latincic

More by Ana Latincic

View profile
    • Like