Cards - Collection Catalog - Admin Panel

I'm designing the UX / UI of a web application for a voting system. The target users are stylists and fashion designers.

This screen is the home page of the admin panel, showcasing all collections in different statuses.

For the UX, it was necessary to design a very simple user flow, something that was engaging and easy to learn. For the aesthetics and UI, I'm focusing on the photos and colors of each piece of clothing.

The process to create a new collection is a step-by-step wizard, very straightforward. Every component is super clean and I'm using the brand colors.

Responsibilities

• User experience (UX)

• User interface (UI)

Tools

• Figma and Miro

Voting System Web Application

