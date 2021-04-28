Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ana Steinbach

Cards - Collection Catalog - Admin Panel

Ana Steinbach
Ana Steinbach
  • Save
Cards - Collection Catalog - Admin Panel ui ui design fashion ux design uxdesign card cards ux ui uxui white clean web application design web application voting admin panel
Download color palette

Hi everyone 👋

I'm designing the UX / UI of a web application for a voting system. The target users are stylists and fashion designers.

This screen is the home page of the admin panel, showcasing all collections in different statuses.

For the UX, it was necessary to design a very simple user flow, something that was engaging and easy to learn. For the aesthetics and UI, I'm focusing on the photos and colors of each piece of clothing.

The process to create a new collection is a step-by-step wizard, very straightforward. Every component is super clean and I'm using the brand colors.

Responsibilities
• User experience (UX)
• User interface (UI)

Tools
• Figma and Miro

Voting System Web Application

If you like it, press ❤️ "L" and support my work!

Ana Steinbach
Ana Steinbach

More by Ana Steinbach

View profile
    • Like