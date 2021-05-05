Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Isaiah Cardona

Fun with Faces

Isaiah Cardona
Isaiah Cardona
Hire Me
  • Save
Fun with Faces hand drawn illustration handdrawn illustration texture charlyclements funwithfaces illustration digital drawing procreateapp faces character design character digital art procreate art procreate handdrawn illustration skillshare fun with faces
Download color palette

Had fun taking the Fun with Faces class by Charly Clements on skillshare. Created this illustration in procreate.

Isaiah Cardona
Isaiah Cardona
Art Director / Designer
Hire Me

More by Isaiah Cardona

View profile
    • Like