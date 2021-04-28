Alvaro Ortiz

Hyókó Specs: Indigo Lens

The launch for a new blue protect lens for the brand Hyókó Specs, the idea was to make it very brute and blunt leaving to exaggeration to spare about the protection that the blue lens offers users from our devices. These were experiments using Blender's Cycles render engine.

