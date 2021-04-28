Dim Sum Letter D

Trending designs to inspire you
A yummy letter D inspired by dim sum food. Created for Adobe Live, with food ideas contributed by the audience.
Watch it from sketch to finish in Adobe Fresco:
https://www.behance.net/live/videos/10967/Lunch-Time-Lettering-with-Belinda-Kou-1-of-2