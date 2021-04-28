Belinda Kou

Dim Sum Letter D

Dim Sum Letter D lettering artist foodie drop caps adobe adobe fresco food illustration food type food lettering illustration typography hand lettering lettering letter illustrated letter drop cap food dim sum
A yummy letter D inspired by dim sum food. Created for Adobe Live, with food ideas contributed by the audience.

Watch it from sketch to finish in Adobe Fresco:
https://www.behance.net/live/videos/10967/Lunch-Time-Lettering-with-Belinda-Kou-1-of-2

