CYBERSCOUT Logo (REDESIGN)

CS is a cyber security company who's been in operation since 2003. They've been steadily growing and felt they needed a refresh of their brand. Their last logo was very bold and utilized a location (or pin) icon as a defining element in their brand and felt like it was confusing to clients and partners.

The design brief originally explored a new logo that would keep the same bold characteristics of the previous version, but quickly we changed course after deciding that the criteria I wanted to consider was "sophisticated, clean and smart". The mark became a radar as opposed to a pin, spyglass or compass. The client was extremely happy with their new brand and within 3 months the company sold. I'd like to think my work helped close the deal. :)

https://cyberscout.com/