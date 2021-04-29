Gamepix Unused Logo Proposal

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello friends,
This is one of the unused logo proposals from a recent logo design project for Gamepix, the World's first interactive e-commerce platform.
The concept idea was a combination of "pixels", "play" button, and a "cube" symbolizing a gaming platform
____
Contact me to get your logo design or branding project done: lepisoff@yandex.ru
My Instagram
My Behance
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.