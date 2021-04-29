Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Gamepix Unused Logo Proposal

Hello friends,

This is one of the unused logo proposals from a recent logo design project for Gamepix, the World's first interactive e-commerce platform.

The concept idea was a combination of "pixels", "play" button, and a "cube" symbolizing a gaming platform

Contact me to get your logo design or branding project done: lepisoff@yandex.ru

