🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is my new game-ready lowpoly model of the tourist gas burner.
Modeled in Autodesk Maya / ZBrush, textured in Substance Painter and rendered in Marmoset Toolbag.
PBR textures: Albedo, AO, Metallic, Normal Map, Height Map (all 4096-4096 size)
_________________________
I hope you enjoy my work, and also I invite you to subscribe on my YouTube channel!
👍 Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/alexkostiuchenko3d
👍 ArtStation: https://www.artstation.com/aeris
👍 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/alex.kostiuchenko.3d
👍 Behance: https://www.behance.net/alex-kostiuchenko