Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
David Kovalev ◒
unfold

Mighty Website

David Kovalev ◒
unfold
David Kovalev ◒ for unfold
Hire Us
  • Save
Mighty Website illustrations icons agency unfold figma webflow animation zoom hero computer memory fast browser tabs website design website chrome mightapp mighty
Download color palette

Excited to see the MightyApp website launch! https://www.mightyapp.com/

It was great being a part of this project and we couldn't be happier with the end result :) Props to Eddie, Ted, Victor, Ben, Bo and the whole Unfold team for this collaborative effort! And Mr.Yonke for bringing it to life with Webflow.

_______________

Do you have a project you’d like to collaborate on? Email us at www.unfold.co/contact

Follow us on Behance | Instagram | YouTube
More about us on unfold.co

unfold
unfold
We create delightful experiences for brands like yours.
Hire Us

More by unfold

View profile
    • Like