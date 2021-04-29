Mighty Website

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Excited to see the MightyApp website launch! https://www.mightyapp.com/
It was great being a part of this project and we couldn't be happier with the end result :) Props to Eddie, Ted, Victor, Ben, Bo and the whole Unfold team for this collaborative effort! And Mr.Yonke for bringing it to life with Webflow.
_______________
Do you have a project you’d like to collaborate on? Email us at www.unfold.co/contact
Follow us on Behance | Instagram | YouTube
More about us on unfold.co
