peri-Tēchnes Mobile Platform Redesign

Currently working on redesigning the website for peri-Tēchnes an online art platform. This is a sample of the currently under process mobile website.

The goal is to keep the platform simple so that the art featured is accentuated, and to make the users feel less intimidated since research shows art as a subject tends to intimidate people between the ages of 25-45. The platform's goal is to get people of diverse backgrounds interested and invested in the arts and not just people who have the experience to do so. As a result we are seeking to keep colors muted but for areas that need highlighting to draw attention such as when you are about to click on a title, a painting, change page or click on a hyperlink where we have used, until now at least, one shade of blue.