Dejagna
IG Link service link component design creative app interface ux ui platform concept cards
Hey there! ✨

All-in-one Instagram Link in Bio
Link more than one website to your Social Media

You can add a single link to any place where your target audience can find it — we offer a highly compatible link service.

A worthy alternative to Linktree.
The service is far away and a much more convenient alternative to Linktree and Campsite.

I hope you like it! Press "L" on your keyboard if you do and follow us to not miss upcoming work.

Posted on Apr 28, 2021
