I put together this mood board during the design process for https://www.smallandsimplethings.org. The font choice and other details drifted from this particular moment but it helped me work through some design issues.

----

I believe in the power of small and simple things to change my life. In fact, I believe that all meaningful change in the world begins from the little seeds of improvement that we sow in our own lives. On their own, these simple actions can do very little good. But when we consistently make small improvements every day, the compounding effect of those changes moves mountains, touches hearts, and changes lives forever.

What small and simple thing will you do today?