Heather Knott Design

Logo Concept for Office Space Planning, Interior Design Studio

Heather Knott Design
Heather Knott Design
  • Save
Logo Concept for Office Space Planning, Interior Design Studio herman miller office design office space interior design logo design logo
Download color palette

Logo concepts for an Office Space Planning/Interior Design Firm with their main focus being a Herman Miller retailer. The client wanted their brand to work with the Herman Miller brand while being able to stand on it's own. The 'R' takes on the form of Herman Miller's Magis Air Chair.

Heather Knott Design
Heather Knott Design
hello

More by Heather Knott Design

View profile
    • Like