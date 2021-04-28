Daily UI :: 016 - Pop-Up / Overlay

Day 16 called for the design of a pop-up/overlay. This overlay is shown after a user purchases honey from this online shop. It informs the user that their order was successfully placed and allows them the option to get a receipt sent to their email inbox. Below the company name, is an x icon allowing users to close out of the overlay and return to the app or website. While this overlay is minimalistic, it achieves everything a user would need to know and do after making a purchase.