36 days of type - (H)eight.

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi everybody ! 😉
This is again about 36 days of type (because I'm posting all in once... 😂).
This time, I thought about the 8 !
I worked on several versions but I only loved this two.
My teacher liked more the left one, really simple and very inspired by the movement Art Deco... But I liked the hourglass one too, so please tell me what and why you like more ! 🥰
Like always, don't hesitate to tell me what I can improve. 😉 I would love to hear your advises !
And press L if you like it. 😊