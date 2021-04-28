Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
36 days of type - (H)eight.

Hi everybody ! 😉

This is again about 36 days of type (because I'm posting all in once... 😂).
This time, I thought about the 8 !
I worked on several versions but I only loved this two.
My teacher liked more the left one, really simple and very inspired by the movement Art Deco... But I liked the hourglass one too, so please tell me what and why you like more ! 🥰

Like always, don't hesitate to tell me what I can improve. 😉 I would love to hear your advises !
And press L if you like it. 😊

Posted on Apr 28, 2021
