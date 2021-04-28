Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
MetStore Ecommerce Email Blast Design

One of the countless emails designed in collaboration with ongoing exhibitions at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, on behalf of the MetStore for their email blasts.
It was exciting working with the greater graphic design team as well as working with real artwork being incorporated into graphic designs for email and social media marketing.

