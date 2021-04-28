MetStore Ecommerce Email Blast Design

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
One of the countless emails designed in collaboration with ongoing exhibitions at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, on behalf of the MetStore for their email blasts.
It was exciting working with the greater graphic design team as well as working with real artwork being incorporated into graphic designs for email and social media marketing.