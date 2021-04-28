Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Rosie Pringle

Holographic Crystal Ball Sticker mockup

Rosie Pringle
Rosie Pringle
  • Save
Holographic Crystal Ball Sticker mockup procreate doodle illustration ink fortune teling crowdfunding kickstarter holographic foil holographic sticker design sticker magic crystal ball
Download color palette

This holographic crystal ball sticker was just unlocked as an add-on on my Potion Emporium Kickstarter! Every backer gets one for free, and you can add more for $4/a piece. Very excited to produce these!

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/supernaturestore/supernature-potion-emporium-hard-enamel-pin-collection

Rosie Pringle
Rosie Pringle

More by Rosie Pringle

View profile
    • Like