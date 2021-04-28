Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Redesigning the MetStore page (2014)

In 2014 I participated in the redesigning of certain elements of the MetStore's website. It was an exciting project and my first ever foray into UX and web design.
It was exciting to be part of a team interpreting our users' input into a new design that we wanted to work better for them.

