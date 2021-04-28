Killarney Display Font

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Introducing our new font Killarney. A bold and heavy display font that inspired by the vintage/classic letterforms used in old-advertisements.. Mouse-crafted with high attention to details; clean lines, sharp edges and tempting curves. Its square and blocky letterforms make Killarney a great for headlines and space killer. Available in slanted version too, gives you more options too play with. Suits best for title/headline, logo/logotype, packaging/label designs, etc.