Killarney Display Font

Introducing our new font Killarney. A bold and heavy display font that inspired by the vintage/classic letterforms used in old-advertisements.. Mouse-crafted with high attention to details; clean lines, sharp edges and tempting curves. Its square and blocky letterforms make Killarney a great for headlines and space killer. Available in slanted version too, gives you more options too play with. Suits best for title/headline, logo/logotype, packaging/label designs, etc.