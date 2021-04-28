SALE! Allegra de Amour - Display Font

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
✍️✍️Download Link ✍️
✍️🖋️ Get UNLIMITED Fonts! ✍️🖋️
Allegra de Amour Font is Sans-Serif Font with upper and lowercase is complemented by some of the same alternatives made with love. Access your OpenType features to access the large selection of alternate letters and ligatures, select the letters you like from the large variety to get the display font you like. Perfect for editorial projects, Logo design, Clothing Branding, product packaging, magazine headers, or simply as a stylish text overlay to any background image.