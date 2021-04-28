Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Font Resources

SALE! Allegra de Amour - Display Font

Font Resources
Font Resources
  • Save
SALE! Allegra de Amour - Display Font luxury display font stylish magazine fashion display advertising branding logo lettering typography typeface minimalist unique serif sans serif elegant modern classy fonts
Download color palette

✍️✍️Download Link ✍️
✍️🖋️ Get UNLIMITED Fonts! ✍️🖋️

Allegra de Amour Font is Sans-Serif Font with upper and lowercase is complemented by some of the same alternatives made with love. Access your OpenType features to access the large selection of alternate letters and ligatures, select the letters you like from the large variety to get the display font you like. Perfect for editorial projects, Logo design, Clothing Branding, product packaging, magazine headers, or simply as a stylish text overlay to any background image.

Font Resources
Font Resources
Fonts Collection

More by Font Resources

View profile
    • Like