SALE! Allegra de Amour - Display Font

✍️✍️Download Link ✍️

✍️🖋️ Get UNLIMITED Fonts! ✍️🖋️



Allegra de Amour Font is Sans-Serif Font with upper and lowercase is complemented by some of the same alternatives made with love. Access your OpenType features to access the large selection of alternate letters and ligatures, select the letters you like from the large variety to get the display font you like. Perfect for editorial projects, Logo design, Clothing Branding, product packaging, magazine headers, or simply as a stylish text overlay to any background image.