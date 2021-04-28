Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Mostafa Absalan

Stand up Box Mock-up

This Package includes 8 Customizable Box PSD Mockups from different angles.
Easy to use, Best and fastest way to show your design, Separated from background so you can use it everywhere.
Full Customizable and Goes With Any Design You Want.

Main Features:
8 PSD Files
Customizable Cuts through the box
Easy to use, Smart Object
Changeable Background Picture
High Resolution (3800×4000)
Organized Layers, Fully Customizable
Editable Shadows and Highlights

Download:
TheHungryJpeg:
https://thehungryjpeg.com/product/3806718-box-mockup
DesignBundles:
https://designbundles.net/pixelica21/781200-box-mockup#gtmList=5>mPos=19
Graphicriver:
https://graphicriver.net/item/box-mockup/27540955?ref=pixelica21
YellowImages:
https://yellowimages.com/stock/box-mockup-64852

