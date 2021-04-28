Twick Logo Concept

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Modern problems require modern solutions. Twick is a social media helping young creative individuals to find new friends and events to hang out in real life.
In this logo concept, we've decided to go with the plus sign remanding of the swipe lines. Overcome corona loneliness and find new experiences in just one move.
________________
Let’s connect:
Instagram | Behance| VORONOI
We are open for new projects → work@voronoi.co
