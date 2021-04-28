Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
VORONOI

Twick Logo Concept

Twick Logo Concept app plus sign plus brand agency brand identity branding social media symbol icon design brand logo
Modern problems require modern solutions. Twick is a social media helping young creative individuals to find new friends and events to hang out in real life.

In this logo concept, we've decided to go with the plus sign remanding of the swipe lines. Overcome corona loneliness and find new experiences in just one move.
Let’s connect:

Instagram | Behance| VORONOI

We are open for new projects → work@voronoi.co

Visual branding for digital products and companies
