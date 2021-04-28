Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Oloreon&Leniel

Cinco de Mayo Flyer

Cinco de Mayo Flyer mayo mexican restaurant mexican food cinco mexicano cinco de mayo tequila sombrero mexico mexican party mexican art mexican
Cinco de Mayo Flyer

Flyer template fully editable in Photoshop with a few clicks. Use for a party, club or other event.

Download this flyer now.

Size:
4x4 inch + 0.25in bleed (CMYK, RGB)
Description:
100% fully layered and editable
2 .psd files (Adobe Photoshop)
All text full editable
Ready for Instagram
Resolution: 300dpi
Colour model: CMYK, RGB

