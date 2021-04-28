36 days of type - B... auhaus.

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hello everybody ! 😄
I made a participation in the 36 days of type with some letters (more are coming. 😉) and because I'm really in love with Bauhaus style, I decided to illustrate the B with a toucan which was inspired by Bauhaus. 😃
What do you think of it ?
Here are different versions of this letter ! I played with shapes and colors. 😀
Do not hesitate to tell me what I could improve. 😊
And like always, press L if you like it. 😃