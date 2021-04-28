Hello World!!!

I want to share u a concept for Qur'an Apps,

Happy Ramadan 2021. Wishing you a blessed Ramadan that will inspire you with courage and strength that will help you to win every challenge of life.

hope you guys like it!

have any feedback? feel free to share, your feedback will be highly appreciated :)

project enquires - iqbaltahir1717@gmail.com

Let's connect :

https://www.instagram.com/iqbaltahir33/ | https://www.linkedin.com/in/iqbal-tahir-bb90a8152/ | https://www.fiverr.com/iqbalzn17