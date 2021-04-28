🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hello World!!!
I want to share u a concept for Qur'an Apps,
Happy Ramadan 2021. Wishing you a blessed Ramadan that will inspire you with courage and strength that will help you to win every challenge of life.
hope you guys like it!
have any feedback? feel free to share, your feedback will be highly appreciated :)
project enquires - iqbaltahir1717@gmail.com
Let's connect :
https://www.instagram.com/iqbaltahir33/ | https://www.linkedin.com/in/iqbal-tahir-bb90a8152/ | https://www.fiverr.com/iqbalzn17