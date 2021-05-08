Bruno Vasconcelos

Holy Cow

Bruno Vasconcelos
Bruno Vasconcelos
Hire Me
  • Save
Holy Cow illustration cow food illustration vegetarian vegan brand identity food ice cream icecream ice label packaging design logo design branding brand logo
Download color palette

Vegan IceCream brand 'Holy Cow'

Complete project here:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/118450877/Holy-Cow

Bruno Vasconcelos
Bruno Vasconcelos
Hi, I'm a graphic and web designer from Brazil
Hire Me

More by Bruno Vasconcelos

View profile
    • Like