Never Give Up (Pokemon Badges)

illustration digital dribbbleweeklywarmup design pokemon go ethical work badges pokemon
Ash from Pokemon was one of the most influential fictional characters in my life growing up. His perseverance and focus baffled me even after he lost so much.

Design an Icon Based on Work Ethic
