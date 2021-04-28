Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Corporate Business flyer.
Hi, Thanks for Visiting My Portfolio!

If you are looking to have a Professional Graphic Designer I'm the Right guy for Your Job.

This is the Corporate Business Flyer Design.

FEATURES:
- 8.27” x 11.69” (210mm x 297mm) + 3mm bleeds (A4 SIZE)
- Fully Editable
- Free Fonts Used
- Unique Design
- 300 DPI CMYK
-Print Ready File

Place your Order here & Stay with the Best Service.
Email: rayhan686brur@gmail.com
WhatsApp: 01796727408

Posted on Apr 28, 2021
